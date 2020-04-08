Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 12:06PM PDT until April 8 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 200 PM PDT.
* At 1204 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate light to
moderate rain from Barstow to Trona. Multiple reports of minor
flooding in and around Barstow have been received and continued
rainfall in the area will likely continue these impacts through
the early afternoon.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Barstow, Daggett, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Hwy 247
Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Owl Canyon Campground, Newberry
Springs, Lenwood and Nebo Center.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 96.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 21.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
