Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 12:09PM PDT until April 8 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 1206 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding

impacts in the communities of Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and

Joshua Tree. At least one road closure was reported along Yucca Mesa

Road where a wash crossing the roadway was flooded. This rainfall is

moving northeast but minor flooding impacts may persist through the

next couple hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua

Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 97 and 105.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 22 and 61.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.