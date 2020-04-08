Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 12:09PM PDT until April 8 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1206 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
impacts in the communities of Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and
Joshua Tree. At least one road closure was reported along Yucca Mesa
Road where a wash crossing the roadway was flooded. This rainfall is
moving northeast but minor flooding impacts may persist through the
next couple hours.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine
Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua
Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 97 and 105.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 22 and 61.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.