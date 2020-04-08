Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 6:24PM PDT until April 8 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 815 PM PDT.

* At 620 PM PDT, Doppler radar and satellite imagery indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Low water crossings along Highway 62

between Twentynine Palms and Vidal Junction will be susceptible to

minor flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

eastern Twentynine Palms, Earp, Vidal Junction, and Highway 62

between Twentynine Palms and Vidal Junction.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.