Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 7:02PM PDT until April 8 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 900 PM PDT.

* At 700 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties, including Joshua Tree National Park.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.