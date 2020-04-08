Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 8:04AM PDT until April 8 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…

South central Inyo County in south central California…

* Until noon PDT.

* At 759 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate and periodically heavy rain which will likely cause minor

flooding in the advisory area. Over the last 12 hours rain gauges

in and around Barstow to Ridgecrest indicated up to three quarters

of an inch of rain and an additional half inch to an inch is

possible in these areas through noon today. Minor flooding may

already be occuring in poor drainage areas and dirt roads and this

may worsen through the morning hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow,

Trona, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Homewood

Canyon-Valley Wells, Owl Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs,

Lenwood, Searles Valley and Nebo Center.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 96.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 21.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.