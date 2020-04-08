Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 8:07PM PDT until April 8 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 802 PM PDT, a few light rain showers remain in the area, but
minor flooding may continue in the advisory area, which includes
Joshua Tree National Park.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.