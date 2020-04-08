Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 8:07PM PDT until April 8 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 802 PM PDT, a few light rain showers remain in the area, but

minor flooding may continue in the advisory area, which includes

Joshua Tree National Park.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.