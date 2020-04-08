Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 8:50AM PDT until April 8 at 12:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
South central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1215 PM PDT.
* At 849 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
moderate rainfall with periods of intermittent heavy rain which is
causing minor flooding in the advisory area. Local law enforcement
reported multiple minor flooding reports including Twentynine
Palms Highway between Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms and
multiple roadways in the town of Joshua Tree. Another up to 1 inch
of rain is possible through noon today.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine
Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua
Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 97 and 105.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 22 and 61.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
