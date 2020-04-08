Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 8:50AM PDT until April 8 at 12:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1215 PM PDT.

* At 849 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate rainfall with periods of intermittent heavy rain which is

causing minor flooding in the advisory area. Local law enforcement

reported multiple minor flooding reports including Twentynine

Palms Highway between Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms and

multiple roadways in the town of Joshua Tree. Another up to 1 inch

of rain is possible through noon today.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua

Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 97 and 105.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 22 and 61.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.