Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 9:06AM PDT until April 8 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until noon PDT.
* At 904 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
moderate rainfall with periods of intermittent heavy rain which
will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of
rain has already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Key View.
Additional rainfall rates up to a half inch per hour is expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
