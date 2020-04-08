Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 9:06AM PDT until April 8 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until noon PDT.

* At 904 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate rainfall with periods of intermittent heavy rain which

will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of

rain has already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Key View.

Additional rainfall rates up to a half inch per hour is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.