Special Weather Statement issued April 8 at 2:10PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Redlands, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Colton, western Beaumont,

Banning, Mentone, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Calimesa

and Cherry Valley.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.