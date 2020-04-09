Winter Storm Warning issued April 9 at 2:31AM PDT until April 10 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to
impossible, including during the evening commute. Additional
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with localized amounts
up to 20 inches on the highest peaks, are expected.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,
above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.