Winter Storm Warning issued April 9 at 8:39AM PDT until April 10 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including during the evening commute. Additional

snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with localized amounts

up to 20 inches on the highest peaks, are expected.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,

above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside California or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.