Winter Storm Warning issued April 9 at 9:50PM PDT until April 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult if not impossible
travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, with localized amounts up to 16 inches, are expected.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,
above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times. Snow levels will fluctuate between 5000 to
6000 feet.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.