Flash Flood Warning issued April 10 at 2:29PM PDT until April 10 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northwestern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 227 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Encinitas, Lake Elsinore,

Poway, Del Mar, Mission Beach and Fallbrook.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.