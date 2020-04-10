Flash Flood Warning issued April 10 at 4:50PM PDT until April 10 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 447 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated continued heavy rains are

still occurring across the warned area. Especially at risk are some

areas in Northern San Diego County and the Southern Inland Empire.

Partularly heavy shower cells occurring at the this moment in the

Encinitas area with very heavy bursts of rain. Flash flooding may be

imminent in these locations!

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Encinitas, Lake Elsinore,

Poway, Del Mar, Mission Beach and Fallbrook.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to one inch is still possible in

the warned area.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.