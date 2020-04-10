Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 11:28AM PDT until April 10 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 230 PM PDT.

* At 1126 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will

likely cause flooding in the advisory area. Flooding problems are

ongoing in some areas. Additional rainfall rates of 0.2 to 0.4

inch per hour are expected through mid afternoon.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

San Diego, Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, El Cajon,

Alpine, Vista, Encinitas, Fallbrook, Valley Center, National City,

Imperial Beach, La Mesa and Poway.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.