Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 1:30PM PDT until April 10 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 128 PM PDT, flooding continues to occur in several areas.
Rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.4 inch per hour are occurring. Most
areas have received 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain since early this
morning.
Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
San Diego, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Bonsall, Chula Vista,
Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National
City, La Mesa and Poway.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.