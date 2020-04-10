Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 3:54AM PDT until April 10 at 7:45AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
Northwestern San Diego County in southwestern California…
Orange County in southwestern California…
* Until 745 AM PDT.
* At 349 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
region. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding in
the advisory area.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana,
Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and Oceanside.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments