Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 7:43AM PDT until April 10 at 10:45AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Western San Diego County in southwestern California…

Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 1045 AM PDT.

* At 741 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will likely

cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. 1 to 2

inches of rain has already fallen in this area with reports of

flooding on area roadways. Rainfall rates of 0.1 to 0.3 inch per

hour will continue through the morning.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

San Diego, Carlsbad, Escondido, Valley Center, Fallbrook,

Temecula, Santa Ana, Riverside, Chula Vista, Irvine, Moreno

Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Oceanside, southern Corona

and Orange.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.