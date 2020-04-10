Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 3:19AM PDT until April 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to
impossible, including during the morning commute. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 from 5500 to 6500 feet, 6 to 19
inches from 6500 to 7500 feet, and 10 to 16 inches above 7500
feet.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,
above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.