Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 3:19AM PDT until April 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including during the morning commute. Additional

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 from 5500 to 6500 feet, 6 to 19

inches from 6500 to 7500 feet, and 10 to 16 inches above 7500

feet.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,

above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.