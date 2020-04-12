Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 7:52AM PDT until April 13 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger

through and below passes. Local gusts 55 to 60 MPH through and

below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs and palm fronds could be blown down. Travel will be

hazardous in some areas for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.