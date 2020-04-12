Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 7:52AM PDT until April 13 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger
through and below passes. Local gusts 55 to 60 MPH through and
below the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and palm fronds could be blown down. Travel will be
hazardous in some areas for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
