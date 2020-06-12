Red Flag Warning issued June 12 at 11:05AM PDT until June 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101. In
California…Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada…
Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…11 am PDT through 11 pm PDT Friday.
* WIND…South wind 20 to 30 mph, gusts 30 to 40 mph. Gusts as
high as 40 to 50 mph in parts of Inyo, Esmeralda, Nye and
Lincoln Counties.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.