Wind Advisory issued June 16 at 12:41AM PDT until June 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Patchy blowing dust could result in obscured driving conditions,

especially along Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 near Barstow.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.