Wind Advisory issued June 16 at 2:41PM PDT until June 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Patchy blowing dust could result in obscured driving conditions,
especially along Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 near Barstow.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.