Red Flag Warning issued June 26 at 1:05PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Sunday and Monday will bring another opportunity for enhanced
wildfire danger for southeastern California, southern Nevada and
northwestern Arizona. Strong winds and low RH will combine to
create critical fire weather conditions across the entire region
on Sunday. Critical fire weather conditions will persist on
Monday for northwestern Arizona.
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM
PDT /11 PM MST/ Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* TIMING…11 AM PDT/MST to 11 PM PDT/MST on Sunday.
* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong
winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor activities including fireworks may provide added
sources for ignition.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts for more
details and possible Red Flag Warnings.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
