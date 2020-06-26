Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 1:00PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing
dust and sand may reduce visibilities to near zero for brief
periods of time.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters in the Wind
Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area
lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water
rough and hazardous…and may result in high waves which may tip
or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety…avoid the open
waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas..
