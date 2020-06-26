Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 1:00PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing

dust and sand may reduce visibilities to near zero for brief

periods of time.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters in the Wind

Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area

lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water

rough and hazardous…and may result in high waves which may tip

or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety…avoid the open

waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas..