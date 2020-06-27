Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 12:01PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Sunday will bring critical wildfire danger for southeastern

California, southern Nevada and northwest Arizona. Strong winds

and low RH will combine to create a high risk for wildfire spread

across the entire region on Sunday. Critical fire weather

conditions will persist on Monday for northwest Arizona.

* TIMING…11 AM to 11 PM on Sunday.

* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH area

wide. Gusts over 60 mph possible in higher terrain areas above

7000 feet and the Owens Valley above 5000 feet.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong

winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor recreational activities involving camp fires or

fireworks are highly discouraged.

Heed all fire restrictions.