Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 3:50AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Sunday will bring enhanced wildfire danger for southeastern

California, southern Nevada and northwest Arizona. Strong winds

and low RH will combine to create critical fire weather conditions

across the entire region on Sunday. Critical fire weather

conditions will persist on Monday for northwest Arizona.

* TIMING…11 AM PDT/MST to 11 PM PDT/MST on Sunday.

* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong

winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor activities including fireworks may provide added

sources for ignition.

Heed all fire restrictions.