Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 3:50AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Sunday will bring enhanced wildfire danger for southeastern
California, southern Nevada and northwest Arizona. Strong winds
and low RH will combine to create critical fire weather conditions
across the entire region on Sunday. Critical fire weather
conditions will persist on Monday for northwest Arizona.
* TIMING…11 AM PDT/MST to 11 PM PDT/MST on Sunday.
* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong
winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor activities including fireworks may provide added
sources for ignition.
Heed all fire restrictions.