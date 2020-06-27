Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 1:00PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated stronger gusts are possible near the

foothills.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times. Travel may

be difficult in high-profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.