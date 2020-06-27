Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 1:00PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Isolated stronger gusts are possible near the
foothills.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times. Travel may
be difficult in high-profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

