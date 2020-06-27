Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 12:13PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.
Gusts in the Spring Mountains over 60 mph.
* WHERE…All of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and
portions of southeast California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce
visibilities to near zero for brief periods of time. Strong
winds over the open waters of the Lake Mead National Recreation
Area will make the water rough and hazardous…and may result in
high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.