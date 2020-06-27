Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 3:42AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.

Gusts in the southern Sierra and Spring Mountains over 60 mph.

* WHERE…All of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and portions

of southeast California.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities to near zero for

brief periods of time. Strong winds over the open waters of the

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will make the water rough

and hazardous…and may result in high waves which may tip or

swamp smaller craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Boaters on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave should use extreme caution.

For your personal safety…avoid the open waters. Stay close to

shore or around protected areas.