Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 3:42AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.
Gusts in the southern Sierra and Spring Mountains over 60 mph.
* WHERE…All of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and portions
of southeast California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities to near zero for
brief periods of time. Strong winds over the open waters of the
Lake Mead National Recreation Area will make the water rough
and hazardous…and may result in high waves which may tip or
swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Boaters on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave should use extreme caution.
For your personal safety…avoid the open waters. Stay close to
shore or around protected areas.