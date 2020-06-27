Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 9:35PM PDT until June 29 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts
to 60 mph expected on the desert slopes and through the passes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San
Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 8 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.
Travel may be difficult in high-profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease on Monday morning but
become gusty in wind-prone areas in the afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments