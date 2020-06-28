Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 9:53AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* TIMING…Now until 11 PM this evening.

* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 40 to 55 MPH

area wide. Gusts over 60 mph possible in higher terrain areas

above 7000 feet.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and very strong

winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Heed all fire restrictions. Outdoor recreational activities

involving camp fires or fireworks are highly discouraged.