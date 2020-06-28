Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 1:16PM PDT until June 29 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local
gusts to 60 mph expected on the desert slopes and through the
passes.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility in desert areas at
times. Travel may be difficult in high-profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease on Monday morning but
become gusty in wind-prone areas again in the afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.