Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 2:37AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.
Gusts in the Spring Mountains over 60 mph.
* WHERE…All of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and
portions of southeast California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities to
near zero for brief periods of time. Strong winds over the open
waters of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area will make the
water rough and hazardous…and will result in high waves which
may tip or swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
People planning water activities in Lake Mead and Lake Mohave are
urged to postpone their outings until the winds subside. If you
do venture out onto the lakes…avoid the open water and stay
close to shore or in protected coves and inlets. Always wear a
life jacket.