Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 2:43PM PDT until June 29 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.

Gusts in the Spring Mountains over 60 mph.

* WHERE…All of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and

portions of southeast California.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce

visibilities to near zero for brief periods of time. Strong

winds over the open waters of the Lake Mead National

Recreation Area will make the water rough and hazardous…and

will result in up to 4 foot waves which may tip or swamp

smaller craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.