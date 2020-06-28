Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 3:07AM PDT until June 29 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local

gusts to 60 mph expected on the desert slopes and through the

passes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San

Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 8 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility in desert areas at

times. Travel may be difficult in high-profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease on Monday morning but

become gusty in wind-prone areas in the afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.