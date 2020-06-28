Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 9:09PM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated stronger gusts are possible near the

foothills.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.

Travel may be difficult in high-profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderately low humidity, combined with

the strong winds will elevate the wildfire threat through this

evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.