Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 9:50AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.

Gusts in the Spring Mountains over 60 mph.

* WHERE…All of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and

portions of southeast California.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities to

near zero for brief periods of time. Strong winds over the open

waters of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area will make the

water rough and hazardous…and will result in up to 4 foot

waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.