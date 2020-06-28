Wind Advisory issued June 28 at 9:50AM PDT until June 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.
Gusts in the Spring Mountains over 60 mph.
* WHERE…All of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and
portions of southeast California.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities to
near zero for brief periods of time. Strong winds over the open
waters of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area will make the
water rough and hazardous…and will result in up to 4 foot
waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.