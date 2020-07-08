Excessive Heat Warning issued July 8 at 1:52PM PDT until July 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Saturday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM

MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Forecast high temperatures include 109 to

114 for Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo

Basin, 117 to 120 for Lake Havasu City, Needles, and Bullhead

City, 103 to 109 for Bishop, Beatty, and Kingman, and 122 to 125

for Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.