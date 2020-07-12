Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 12:06PM PDT until July 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to

107.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.