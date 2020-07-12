Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 12:06PM PDT until July 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 115 to
120.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.