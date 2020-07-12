Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 12:51PM PDT until July 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Forecast high temperatures include 109 to
114 for Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo
Basin, 117 to 120 for Lake Havasu City, Needles, and Bullhead
City, 103 to 109 for Bishop, Beatty, and Kingman, and 122 to 125
for Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.