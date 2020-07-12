Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 9:18PM PDT until July 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to
107.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.