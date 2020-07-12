Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 9:18PM PDT until July 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115

degrees.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.