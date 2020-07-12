Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 12:06PM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures of 99 to 105.
* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills, Orange County Inland Areas and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.