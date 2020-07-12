Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 5:26AM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures of 98 to 104.

* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills, Orange County Inland Areas and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.