Wind Advisory issued July 19 at 8:47AM PDT until July 20 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts near 60 mph for wind prone
locations on desert slopes and near passes.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass, Coachella Valley, San Diego County
Deserts, mountains of San Diego and Riverside Counties, and San
Bernardino County Mountains near San Gorgonio Pass and Morongo
Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous driving conditions for high profile
vehicles, especially on Interstates 10 and 8 in the typically
affected areas. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
and blow down some tree limbs.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
