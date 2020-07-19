Wind Advisory issued July 19 at 8:47AM PDT until July 20 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50

mph expected. Isolated gusts near 60 mph for wind prone

locations on desert slopes and near passes.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass, Coachella Valley, San Diego County

Deserts, mountains of San Diego and Riverside Counties, and San

Bernardino County Mountains near San Gorgonio Pass and Morongo

Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous driving conditions for high profile

vehicles, especially on Interstates 10 and 8 in the typically

affected areas. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects

and blow down some tree limbs.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.