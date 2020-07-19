Wind Advisory issued July 19 at 9:22PM PDT until July 20 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts near 60 mph for wind prone locations on desert slopes and

near passes.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Locally hazardous travel in high profile vehicles. Local

blowing dust and sand.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.