Excessive Heat Warning issued July 28 at 2:12PM PDT until August 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to
120 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From late Thursday morning to Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures of 110 to 115 in the
Las Vegas Valley and Twentynine Palms, 115 to 120 in the
Colorado River Valley expected.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.