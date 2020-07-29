Excessive Heat Warning issued July 29 at 1:53PM PDT until August 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gradual cooling Sunday and Monday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.